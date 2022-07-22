Volunteers wanted for Burn Camp for kids

EAST TROY, Wis. (WBAY) - Volunteers are being sought to carry on a very special tradition for children in Wisconsin who suffered serious burn injuries.

Next month marks the 28th year for Burn Camp at Camp Timber-lee in East Troy, between Janesville and Racine.

One of this year’s counselors says the camp changed her life.

At just four months old, a house fire left Tanya Bolchen with third-degree burns to her face, forearms and side.

For the next eight years, she faced surgeries and healing-- and feeling there was no one she could truly identify with.

“During one of my follow-up visits the clinic nurse, Andrea Williams, told me about this camp they were trying to start in Wisconsin. It was for kids who had been burned. So at the time, I wasn’t great at sleeping overnight other places, so my mom and I talked about it and I decided to go,” Tanya said.

For Tanya, the camp proved to be a life-changer.

She returned year after year.

“It’s a place you can just go be a kid for a week. Like, no one is staring at you, you just get to do camp stuff -- there’s horseback riding, climbing tower, swimming -- and it’s just a community, it’s your family.”

The week-long, overnight camp is supported by the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation.

It’s free of charge and open to any child age 7-17 who has suffered serious burn injuries.

Tanya is now one of the counselors.

“I wanted to make sure that kids could have the same experience I had, that camp would still be there for whoever needed it and just that they feel this community that I did.”

Registration for the camp is encouraged by July 31. If you would like to volunteer, visit the Camp Timber-lee website.

