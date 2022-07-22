ThedaCare cuts ribbon on new health care center in the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A ribbon cutting Thursday officially marked the grand opening of a new health care center in the Fox Valley.

ThedaCare offered a look inside its new Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center in Appleton.

Leaders of the health care provider say the new facility includes an inpatient hospital, specialty surgery center and medical offices. They say it’s a place for help the community needs.

“Orthopedic, spine and pain is a -- fortunately and unfortunately -- growing area of health care, and as we all mature we will need more of those services, and so we’ve created a destination for our community not only for today but for many decades to come,” ThedaCare CEO/president Dr. Imran Andrabi said.

The new building is on Capitol Dr., near I-41 and Highway 441.

ThedaCare’s newest addition cost $144 million to build and equip.

