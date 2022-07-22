Advertisement

ThedaCare cuts ribbon on new health care center in the Fox Valley

The $144 million Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center includes an inpatient hospital and specialty surgery center.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A ribbon cutting Thursday officially marked the grand opening of a new health care center in the Fox Valley.

ThedaCare offered a look inside its new Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center in Appleton.

Leaders of the health care provider say the new facility includes an inpatient hospital, specialty surgery center and medical offices. They say it’s a place for help the community needs.

“Orthopedic, spine and pain is a -- fortunately and unfortunately -- growing area of health care, and as we all mature we will need more of those services, and so we’ve created a destination for our community not only for today but for many decades to come,” ThedaCare CEO/president Dr. Imran Andrabi said.

The new building is on Capitol Dr., near I-41 and Highway 441.

ThedaCare’s newest addition cost $144 million to build and equip.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN graphic)
Driver fleeing traffic stop on Highway 41 drops $80,000 worth of drugs
Green Bay police investigate a shooting incident on the city's east side
Green Bay police fire shots at armed driver who fled domestic fight
FILE - Monkeypox
Monkeypox case suspected in Appleton
Generic image of crash scene
One dead, one hospitalized from fiery crash in Door County
A 1968 Ford Mustang seen in this undated photo was stolen during the Iola Car Show and...
Stolen car from Iola Car Show recovered in Green Bay

Latest News

CDC map of COVID-19 Community Levels by county for the week ending July 21, 2022
CDC: 16 counties have high COVID-19 community levels
FILE - Monkeypox
Monkeypox case suspected in Appleton
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Total 63,000 hospitalized, 9.6 million vaccine doses given
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases creeping upwards, deaths slipping down