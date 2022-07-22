Outagamie County deputies save ducklings, eagle

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four Outagamie County deputies can add animal rescue to their resumes.

Thursday morning, three deputies from the courthouse security division rescued several ducklings from a sewer outside the courthouse.

One deputy climbed into the sewer to retrieve them while other employees assisted with keeping them safe.

An Outagamie County deputy climbs into the sewer outside the county courthouse to rescue ducklings (Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)

Later in the day, another deputy responded to an injured eagle in the northern part of the county. The eagle might have been hit by a car.

The deputy coordinated with Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay and transported the eagle to be treated there.

An Outagamie County deputy rescues an injured eagle which was possibly hit by a car (Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)

