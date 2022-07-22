Advertisement

Lambeau Field excited to watch the paint dry

For the Packers organization, it was an exciting day watching the paint dry
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lambeau Field is preparing for a different style of football this weekend.

Crews are painting the field to welcome two European soccer teams, turning the Frozen Tundra into a soccer pitch. FC Bayern Munich plays Manchester City in Lambeau Field’s first-ever soccer match.

“We know we’ll get a fair number of folks who are making their first visit to the stadium, so I know the community as a whole is looking forward to those types of things. And it really promises to be an exciting weekend,” Packers Director of Public Affairs Aaron Popkey said.

Fans from nearly 20 countries and all 50 U.S. states have already claimed their seats. The near-capacity crowd will enjoy the game starting at 6 P.M. Saturday. ESPN will broadcast the match.

