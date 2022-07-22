Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Hall of Famer Dave Robinson auctions Super Bowl rings, other possessions

Hall of Famer Dave Robinson is auctioning his Super Bowl 1 ring and about 30 other personal items
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers fans who like collectibles, this is for you. Hall of Famer Dave Robinson is auctioning more than 30 personal items next month.

They include trophies from high school, Penn State, and his time with the Packers. His jersey from the Hula Bowl all-star game. And it may also be the first time a player’s and wife’s Super Bowl rings are offered in the same auction.

Chris Nerat with Heritage Auctions brought a few of the items to the WBAY studio. He talked about how the auction was put together and why Dave is giving up these items that have a lot of sentimental as well as monetary value.

You can see the items and place bids on them on the Heritage Auctions website.

