INTERVIEW: Combating invasive species on Wisconsin’s waterways

Chris Acy, aquatic invasive species coordinator for the watershed alliance, is honored for his conservation efforts
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin DNR recently honored four individuals and several groups in the state for their efforts battling invasive species in Wisconsin waters.

One of those individuals is Chris Acy, aquatic invasive species coordinator for the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance. He’s created numerous projects and worked at public outreach to help prevent and remove invasive species from the Wolf and Fox river basins.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth talked with Acy about some of the projects, such as the Adopt a Launch program where volunteers monitor for invasive species. Catching them early, he says, can stop them from spreading in the lake and throughout the watershed.

People love Wisconsin’s waterways. Watch the full interview above and hear Acy’s message to people who want to continue loving fishing and being on the water and how to stay “ahead of the curve.”

