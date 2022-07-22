HOT & HUMID WITH STRONG STORMS TOMORROW

Heat and humidity are bath for the weekend as southwest winds will stay breezy this afternoon. Those winds could gust over 25 mph at times, and that will boost our temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Similar heat can be expected tomorrow, but it will be much more humid.

Partly cloudy skies can be expected for the afternoon hours, but any sun and those south winds will certainly keep things hot. A weak disturbance moving through this afternoon may kick off a spotty or isolated thundershower by this evening and overnight.

Tomorrow is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. After some morning sunshine, it’s going to be a hot, steamy, and then stormy end to the day. Thunderstorms arriving tomorrow evening may be strong to severe. We’re most concerned with the potential for damaging winds, torrential rainfall leading to flash flooding, and large hail. An isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Tomorrow’s severe weather outlook is in the MODERATE category... The stormy weather will finally wrap up into early Sunday morning.

Clouds will eventually decrease throughout the day on Sunday leaving us with at least some sunshine, and temperatures will fall into the lower half of the 80s. Sunday is definitely the better of the 2 weekend days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Heat and humidity slowly rising. An isolated thundershower is possible late. HIGH: 90

TONIGHT: Stray evening thundershowers, then, fair and humid. Patchy fog late. LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Scattered strong thunderstorms, especially late. HIGH: 91 LOW: 70

SUNDAY: A few early showers, then partly cloudy. Breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Less humidity. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.