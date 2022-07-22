HEATING UP INTO THE WEEKEND... STRONG STORMS LATE TOMORROW

Our short-lived break from the humidity is about to end. A breezy southwest wind will slowly bring back the recent muggy air as we head into the weekend. It’s going to be very warm to hot this afternoon. Most high temperatures will land between 85 and 90 degrees.

Your Friday will be a partly cloudy day. A little disturbance coming through the area, may kick off a spotty or isolated thundershower. Today’s rain chance is rather small at around 20%. Any stray thundershowers this evening will fizzle out, with a touch of fog towards daybreak tomorrow.

We need to talk about your Saturday forecast... Saturday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. After some morning sunshine, it’s going to be a hot, steamy, and then stormy end to the day. Thunderstorms arriving tomorrow evening may be strong to severe. We’re most concerned with the potential for damaging winds, torrential rainfall leading to flash flooding, and large hail. An isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Tomorrow’s severe weather outlook is in the MODERATE category... The stormy weather will finally wrap up into early Sunday morning.

Skies will turn partly cloudy Sunday with the heat and humidity decreasing into early next week. Look for more humidity and another storm chance towards the middle of next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

SATURDAY: SW/S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Heat and humidity slowly rising. An isolated thundershower is possible. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Stray evening thundershowers, then, fair and humid. Patchy fog late. LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Scattered strong thunderstorms, especially late. HIGH: 91 LOW: 70

SUNDAY: A few early showers, then partly cloudy. Breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Less humidity. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 80

