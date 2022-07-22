Advertisement

HEATING UP INTO THE WEEKEND... STRONG STORMS LATE TOMORROW

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our short-lived break from the humidity is about to end. A breezy southwest wind will slowly bring back the recent muggy air as we head into the weekend. It’s going to be very warm to hot this afternoon. Most high temperatures will land between 85 and 90 degrees.

Your Friday will be a partly cloudy day. A little disturbance coming through the area, may kick off a spotty or isolated thundershower. Today’s rain chance is rather small at around 20%. Any stray thundershowers this evening will fizzle out, with a touch of fog towards daybreak tomorrow.

We need to talk about your Saturday forecast... Saturday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. After some morning sunshine, it’s going to be a hot, steamy, and then stormy end to the day. Thunderstorms arriving tomorrow evening may be strong to severe. We’re most concerned with the potential for damaging winds, torrential rainfall leading to flash flooding, and large hail. An isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Tomorrow’s severe weather outlook is in the MODERATE category... The stormy weather will finally wrap up into early Sunday morning.

Skies will turn partly cloudy Sunday with the heat and humidity decreasing into early next week. Look for more humidity and another storm chance towards the middle of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

SATURDAY: SW/S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Heat and humidity slowly rising. An isolated thundershower is possible. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Stray evening thundershowers, then, fair and humid. Patchy fog late. LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Scattered strong thunderstorms, especially late. HIGH: 91 LOW: 70

SUNDAY: A few early showers, then partly cloudy. Breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Less humidity. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and less humid. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay police investigate a shooting incident on the city's east side
Green Bay police fire shots at armed driver who fled domestic fight
Powerboat passes a waterway camera along the Fox River before colliding with an evening cruise
DNR report cites alcohol, speed as factors in Fox River boat crash
A Sturgeon Bay fire truck on the NWTC-Sturgeon Bay campus
Nothing found after bomb threat at NWTC-Sturgeon Bay
FILE - Monkeypox
Health department reports 6 monkeypox cases in Wisconsin
(MGN graphic)
Driver fleeing traffic stop on Highway 41 drops $80,000 worth of drugs

Latest News

First Alert Weather
HOT WITH RISING HUMIDITY FRIDAY
First Alert Weather severe weather risks for Saturday, July 23, 2022
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking weekend storms
First Alert Weather
HOT FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat sticking around
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat sticking around