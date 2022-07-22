Advertisement

Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI

Diane Schiavo was arrested on suspicion of her 4th OWI offense
Diane Schiavo was arrested on suspicion of her 4th OWI offense(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A 65-year-old Green Bay woman was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol shortly after midnight Friday on suspicion of her fourth OWI offense.

At 12:02 A.M., Brown County dispatchers received a complaint of a Chevy Impala braking, swerving and driving at varying speeds on Highway 29. A trooper found the car and stopped it at Meijer and Badgerland drives.

The driver, Diane Schiavo, was arrested for Operating While Under the Influence after field sobriety tests. Authorities are waiting for the results of blood tests.

Online records show Schiavo was booked in the Brown County Jail to await a court appearance.

