Green Bay Packers report record revenue in 2022

Fans line up outside Lambeau Field before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay...
Fans line up outside Lambeau Field before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Joshua Peguero and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers reported record revenue in 2022. This is coming off a difficult 2021 when NFL games were heavily impacted by the pandemic.

At Friday’s shareholders meeting, the team announced a $77.7 million operating profit. That’s from a total $579 million in national and local revenue and $501.3 million in expenses.

Last year the team reported a $38.8 million loss on $371.1 million in revenue and $409.9 million in expenses.

2022 (in millions)2021 (in millions)
National revenue$347.3$309.2
Local revenue231.761.9
Total revenue$579.0$371.1
Total expenses501.3409.9
Profit from Operations77.7- 38.8
Investment Fund gain$5.1$120.0
Net income$61.6$60.7

President/CEO Mark Murphy says having a 17th extra season game and a primetime playoff game helped increase the team’s revenue. Murphy said sponsorships also went up, which he credited to “pent-up demand.”

Expenses also went up this year, however. Murphy says the pandemic season pushed a lot of player negotiations to this year. He said they renegotiated a lot of player contracts. “The Players Association wanted to preserve salaries during the pandemic, so they pushed some of the collectively bargained, like bonus performance pay for players, wanted to make sure we didn’t cut salary,” Murphy said. “We did a lot of things we wouldn’t have done if it wasn’t for the pandemic.”

The Packers say salaries are their biggest expense, and they don’t see expenses going down, but revenue continues to grow.

The team added 177,000 shareholders with its latest stock sale, which ended in February. It now has 539,000 shareholders worldwide. Murphy anticipates doing a stock sale every 10 to 15 years for new generations of fans.

The team grossed $64.7 million from that sale of shares. That isn’t considered revenue but will help pay for new video boards and concessions. The team says it invested $467 million in capital improvements since 2011, including the scoreboard, sound system, and renovated suites. The new video boards will push that to $600 million.

The Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field also had its best year ever. That, too, is credited with pent-up demand in the pandemic and the sale of historian Cliff Cristal’s book.

Joshua Peguero attended the shareholder’s meeting and takes a deeper dive into the Packers’ financials tonight on Action 2 News at 5 & 6.

