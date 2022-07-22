Advertisement

FCC is cracking down on ‘auto warranty’ robocalls

Robocalls about extended car warranties have been the No. 1 consumer complaint to the FCC for...
Robocalls about extended car warranties have been the No. 1 consumer complaint to the FCC for the past two years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve ever received a robocall saying, “We’ve been trying to reach you concerning your car’s extended warranty,” you’re not alone.

The Federal Communications Commission said Thursday that telecom providers in the United States will be required to block millions of those robocalls every day.

The order targets a group of 13 individuals and six companies, specifically.

That group is accused of sending more than 8 billion messages advertising extended vehicle warranties since 2018.

Most of those calls are considered illegal under U.S. law.

Robocalls about extended car warranties have been the No. 1 consumer complaint to the FCC for the past two years.

The FCC said telecom companies that continue to allow the illegal calls could face penalties.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay police investigate a shooting incident on the city's east side
Green Bay police fire shots at armed driver who fled domestic fight
Powerboat passes a waterway camera along the Fox River before colliding with an evening cruise
DNR report cites alcohol, speed as factors in Fox River boat crash
A Sturgeon Bay fire truck on the NWTC-Sturgeon Bay campus
Nothing found after bomb threat at NWTC-Sturgeon Bay
FILE - Monkeypox
Health department reports 6 monkeypox cases in Wisconsin
(MGN graphic)
Driver fleeing traffic stop on Highway 41 drops $80,000 worth of drugs

Latest News

Two children were killed when a tree fell on a Birmingham home during storms on Thursday.
2 children killed after tree falls on home in Alabama
Francisca Acuña, who works as an activist around climate issues and used to teach people to buy...
FEMA report: Flood insurance hikes will drive 1 million from market
A clip shows never-before-seen video of then-President Donald Trump recording a message for his...
Trump calls election 'stolen' in video message day after Capitol riots
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP...
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally