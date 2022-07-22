Lambeau Field’s ready for international soccer and the weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday evening, Lambeau Field is expected to be filled with fans from all over the world for its first-ever soccer game, but the weather may put a damper on the fun.

Even under the shadow of weather alerts, people are having fun and are excited about Saturday’s match. The Packers Pro Shop is carrying Bayern Munich and Manchester City merchandise. People could take part in soccer clinics in nearby Titletown.

Packers officials say they’ve weathered storms before at the stadium and have plans in place. They encourage people to dress for the weather, bring a poncho, and be patient.

“The hope is that it falls in a good way that will be friendly that evening, and if things do come up we will keep fans apprised of it with the normal ways we do with announcements and messages on video boards, and we will engage it as it happens,” Aaron Popkey, director of public affairs, said.

The Packers say safety is their first priority. In the event of severe weather, they would take everyone out of the bowl into covered areas of the stadium and bring them back when it’s safe.

The Packers are confident the game will go on, and they’re hoping to host another match in the future.

“The excitement that’s building is a lot of fun for us to be a part of,” Popkey said. “We’ve been putting on different events here for years. We had hockey in the 2000s, concerts, college football, and now we’ve got international football with two of the top clubs in the world.”

Kailin Schumacher and meteorologist Cruz Medina discuss what to expect Saturday at the stadium

