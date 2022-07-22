Advertisement

Lambeau Field’s ready for international soccer and the weather

The lines are painted, the goals are set, but fans might want to pack a poncho
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday evening, Lambeau Field is expected to be filled with fans from all over the world for its first-ever soccer game, but the weather may put a damper on the fun.

Even under the shadow of weather alerts, people are having fun and are excited about Saturday’s match. The Packers Pro Shop is carrying Bayern Munich and Manchester City merchandise. People could take part in soccer clinics in nearby Titletown.

Packers officials say they’ve weathered storms before at the stadium and have plans in place. They encourage people to dress for the weather, bring a poncho, and be patient.

“The hope is that it falls in a good way that will be friendly that evening, and if things do come up we will keep fans apprised of it with the normal ways we do with announcements and messages on video boards, and we will engage it as it happens,” Aaron Popkey, director of public affairs, said.

The Packers say safety is their first priority. In the event of severe weather, they would take everyone out of the bowl into covered areas of the stadium and bring them back when it’s safe.

The Packers are confident the game will go on, and they’re hoping to host another match in the future.

“The excitement that’s building is a lot of fun for us to be a part of,” Popkey said. “We’ve been putting on different events here for years. We had hockey in the 2000s, concerts, college football, and now we’ve got international football with two of the top clubs in the world.”

Kailin Schumacher and meteorologist Cruz Medina discuss what to expect Saturday at the stadium

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay police investigate a shooting incident on the city's east side
Green Bay police fire shots at armed driver who fled domestic fight
Powerboat passes a waterway camera along the Fox River before colliding with an evening cruise
DNR report cites alcohol, speed as factors in Fox River boat crash
A Sturgeon Bay fire truck on the NWTC-Sturgeon Bay campus
Nothing found after bomb threat at NWTC-Sturgeon Bay
Suspects 3, 4 and 5. Winnebago County investigators want to identify men involved in a...
Deputies want to identify suspects in gun incident at Neenah gentleman’s club
FILE - Monkeypox
Health department reports 6 monkeypox cases in Wisconsin

Latest News

Fans line up outside Lambeau Field before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay...
Green Bay Packers report record revenue in 2022
Lines are painted on Lambeau Field for an international soccer match Saturday, July 23
Lambeau Field’s Frozen Tundra transformed for Saturday’s soccer match
Fans watch Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the 2021 training camp at Ray...
Green Bay Packers move up times for first training camp practices
Christian Watson at Packers rookie camp.
Packers sign second round pick Watson