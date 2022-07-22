EAA grounds get reaady for eaarly arrivals

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The EAA grounds around Wittman Regional Airport are being transformed for AirVenture, which officially takes off on Monday.

Around 800 exhibitors are coming in alongside thousands of volunteers and, of course, pilots and airplanes.

EAA’s spokesperson says the pandemic stopped a lot of plane enthusiasts from being able to make the trip to Oshkosh last year, but this year they’re coming back in full force.

“Really happy to have them coming back from South America, South Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia. They’re looking forward to being back in Oshkosh,” Dick Knapinski said.

And all of those pilots and visitors coming to Oshkosh will make the airport temporarily the busiest in the world.

If you head outside this weekend, dependent on the weather, be sure to look up. A large number of planes are expected to arrive early.

Last year more than 600,000 people attended the weeklong exhibitions of air shows and plane demonstrations. Organizers say the event brings an average $170 million to the area economy.

