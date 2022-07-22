Advertisement

EAA grounds get reaady for eaarly arrivals

Thousands of pilots and visitors are expected this weekend ahead of the official start Monday
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The EAA grounds around Wittman Regional Airport are being transformed for AirVenture, which officially takes off on Monday.

Around 800 exhibitors are coming in alongside thousands of volunteers and, of course, pilots and airplanes.

EAA’s spokesperson says the pandemic stopped a lot of plane enthusiasts from being able to make the trip to Oshkosh last year, but this year they’re coming back in full force.

“Really happy to have them coming back from South America, South Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia. They’re looking forward to being back in Oshkosh,” Dick Knapinski said.

And all of those pilots and visitors coming to Oshkosh will make the airport temporarily the busiest in the world.

If you head outside this weekend, dependent on the weather, be sure to look up. A large number of planes are expected to arrive early.

Last year more than 600,000 people attended the weeklong exhibitions of air shows and plane demonstrations. Organizers say the event brings an average $170 million to the area economy.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay police investigate a shooting incident on the city's east side
Green Bay police fire shots at armed driver who fled domestic fight
Powerboat passes a waterway camera along the Fox River before colliding with an evening cruise
DNR report cites alcohol, speed as factors in Fox River boat crash
A Sturgeon Bay fire truck on the NWTC-Sturgeon Bay campus
Nothing found after bomb threat at NWTC-Sturgeon Bay
Suspects 3, 4 and 5. Winnebago County investigators want to identify men involved in a...
Deputies want to identify suspects in gun incident at Neenah gentleman’s club
FILE - Monkeypox
Health department reports 6 monkeypox cases in Wisconsin

Latest News

A plane is towed on the EAA grounds near Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh before EAA...
EAA grounds prepared for AirVenture
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor for Saturday, July 23, 2022
DEBRIEF: Lambeau's ready for soccer and storms
Fans line up outside Lambeau Field before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay...
Green Bay Packers report record revenue in 2022
Soccer clinic near Lambeau Field ahead of Saturday's international matchup
Lambeau Field's ready for international soccer and severe weather