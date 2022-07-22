Advertisement

Car strikes bicyclists in Neenah, causing minor injuries

bicycle on road generic
bicycle on road generic(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah police say a car ran into a group of bicyclists Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the intersection of Breezewood Lane and Pendleton Rd. An officer at the scene tells us the vehicle hit a few bicyclists in the larger group.

The officer said some of the cyclists suffered minor injuries and everyone is expected to be OK.

At this time police haven’t said any more about the circumstances of the accident or if anyone was cited.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN graphic)
Driver fleeing traffic stop on Highway 41 drops $80,000 worth of drugs
Green Bay police investigate a shooting incident on the city's east side
Green Bay police fire shots at armed driver who fled domestic fight
FILE - Monkeypox
Monkeypox case suspected in Appleton
Generic image of crash scene
One dead, one hospitalized from fiery crash in Door County
A 1968 Ford Mustang seen in this undated photo was stolen during the Iola Car Show and...
Stolen car from Iola Car Show recovered in Green Bay

Latest News

FILE - Monkeypox
Health department reports 6 monkeypox cases in Wisconsin
Fueling up a jet
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Making jet fuel from sun fuel
Powerboat passes a waterway camera along the Fox River before colliding with an evening cruise
DNR report cites alcohol, speed as factors in Fox River boat crash
Video of Jason Lindemann's powerboat just before the crash with the On the Loos evening cruise...
Sheriff's office releases DNR report on Fox River crash
ThedaCare officials cut the ceremonial ribbon on the new Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center in...
ThedaCare cuts ribbon on new health care center in the Fox Valley