Car strikes bicyclists in Neenah, causing minor injuries

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah police say a car ran into a group of bicyclists Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the intersection of Breezewood Lane and Pendleton Rd. An officer at the scene tells us the vehicle hit a few bicyclists in the larger group.

The officer said some of the cyclists suffered minor injuries and everyone is expected to be OK.

At this time police haven’t said any more about the circumstances of the accident or if anyone was cited.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.