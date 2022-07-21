Advertisement

Wrightstown native, WWII veteran, turns 100

Harold Merkl was born on July 21, 1922. He's lived in Appleton, the South Pacific, Wrightstown...
Harold Merkl was born on July 21, 1922. He's lived in Appleton, the South Pacific, Wrightstown and New Franken.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW FRANKEN, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin adds another centenarian. Harold Merkl celebrates his 100th birthday Thursday.

Merkl spent 60 of those 100 years in Wrightstown.

He was a weight lifter, boxer and runner before he entered the Army in World War II. He served in the Military Police in the South Pacific from 1943 to 1946.

He came home from the Philippines to Appleton, met a woman and got married. They had six children and moved to Wrightstown in 1959. We’re told he was well known for his birdhouses and built enough to give to anyone who stopped to admire them.

In 2017, Merkl was on Honor Flight Mission 42 to Washington, DC, to see the war monuments.

Today he lives in New Franken, where he’s a resident at Anna’s House, which says he enjoys holding doors for visitors and helping any residents who need something.

