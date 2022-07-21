Advertisement

Sturgeon Bay, Door County agencies respond to report of bomb found at NWTC

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Law enforcement and the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department are investigating a possible bomb at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College’s Sturgeon Bay campus.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office tells Action 2 News it received an emergency call that a bomb was found.

Authorities evacuated the campus and blocked off surrounding streets, but the sheriff’s office says they have not entered the building at the time of this writing, and they cannot confirm there is an actual bomb.

At this point, they are considering this a bomb threat. People should avoid the area.

