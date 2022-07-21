SOME “DRY HEAT” BUILDS THIS AFTERNOON

A small cluster of thundershowers is tracking through southern Wisconsin this morning. It’s possible areas SOUTH of the Fox Cities may briefly get wet. Otherwise, your Thursday is going to be mostly sunny.

These aforementioned thundershowers are forming along a weak front. Once this front passes through the area, our dew point will drop a bit. It will feel slightly sticky this morning, but we’ll have some “drier heat” during the afternoon with a breezy west wind. High temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 80s.

Then, we’ll be heading into a hot, increasingly humid and unstable stretch of weather into the weekend. Inland high temperatures tomorrow and Saturday will be near 90 degrees. A few passing showers or thundershowers are possible tomorrow morning, but the “main show” of stormy weather is expected to arrive late Saturday. Some of these storms may be strong with heavy downpours, high winds and hail. Our Saturday severe weather outlook is now in the MODERATE category. If confidence continues to build on the risk of heavy or severe thunderstorms, Saturday will probably become a First Alert Weather Day... Stay tuned!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

FRIDAY: W/SW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, but not that humid. A morning thundershower is possible FAR SOUTH. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: A clear evening. Some clouds late. Wind weakens. LOW: 61

FRIDAY: A passing morning shower, otherwise, hot sun. Breezy with rising humidity. HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered strong thunderstorms, especially late. HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Daybreak thunder, then partly cloudy. Breezy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. Less humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. Chance of storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. Another chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 80

