Advertisement

SOME “DRY HEAT” BUILDS THIS AFTERNOON

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A small cluster of thundershowers is tracking through southern Wisconsin this morning. It’s possible areas SOUTH of the Fox Cities may briefly get wet. Otherwise, your Thursday is going to be mostly sunny.

These aforementioned thundershowers are forming along a weak front. Once this front passes through the area, our dew point will drop a bit. It will feel slightly sticky this morning, but we’ll have some “drier heat” during the afternoon with a breezy west wind. High temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 80s.

Then, we’ll be heading into a hot, increasingly humid and unstable stretch of weather into the weekend. Inland high temperatures tomorrow and Saturday will be near 90 degrees. A few passing showers or thundershowers are possible tomorrow morning, but the “main show” of stormy weather is expected to arrive late Saturday. Some of these storms may be strong with heavy downpours, high winds and hail. Our Saturday severe weather outlook is now in the MODERATE category. If confidence continues to build on the risk of heavy or severe thunderstorms, Saturday will probably become a First Alert Weather Day... Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

FRIDAY: W/SW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, but not that humid. A morning thundershower is possible FAR SOUTH. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: A clear evening. Some clouds late. Wind weakens. LOW: 61

FRIDAY: A passing morning shower, otherwise, hot sun. Breezy with rising humidity. HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered strong thunderstorms, especially late. HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Daybreak thunder, then partly cloudy. Breezy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. Less humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. Chance of storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. Another chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN graphic)
Driver fleeing traffic stop on Highway 41 drops $80,000 worth of drugs
Generic image of crash scene
One dead, one hospitalized from fiery crash in Door County
A 1968 Ford Mustang seen in this undated photo was stolen during the Iola Car Show and...
Stolen car from Iola Car Show recovered in Green Bay
FILE - Monkeypox
Monkeypox case suspected in Appleton
Christopher Jackson is accused of a sexual assault and using a handgun during the crime
Man wanted for armed sexual assault in Brown County is in custody

Latest News

First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor for Saturday, July 23, 2022
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hotter but a little less humid
First Alert Weather
HEAT RETURNS THURSDAY... SLIGHT DIP IN HUMIDITY
First Alert Weather
A SHORT BREAK FROM HEAT & HUMIDITY TODAY
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hotter days ahead