Monkeypox case confirmed in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the city of Appleton.

The DHS says a resident of the city is currently isolating while the Appleton Health Department and DHS identify people who might have had contact with that person.

Appleton Health Officer Dr. Charles Sepers says the health department is monitoring for any new cases. “We want Appleton residents to know that the risk of widespread transmission remains low. We urge all Appletonians to understand their specific risk and contact a doctor if you develop a new or unexplained rash.”

Early symptoms include new rash or skin lesions. Recently identified cases involved skin lesions on the genitals, groin and anal regions which may be confused with sexually-transmitted diseases. Other symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, fever and chills.

Vaccinations and antiviral treatments are available. People who received the smallpox vaccine decades ago may also have some protection from the disease or decreased severity.

This is at least the fifth monkeypox case in Wisconsin. Cases were also confirmed in Dane, Milwaukee and Langlade counties.

The DHS advises anyone with a rash to get tested, even if you don’t think you’ve had contact with someone who has monkeypox. Also:

Avoid skin-to-skin contact with people who are showing a rash or skin sores. Don’t touch the rash or scabs, and don’t kiss, hug, cuddle, have sex, or share items such as eating utensils or bedding with someone with monkeypox.

In areas with known monkeypox spread, participating in activities with close, personal, skin-to-skin contact may pose a higher risk of exposure.

If you were recently exposed to the virus, contact a doctor or nurse to talk about whether you need a vaccine to prevent disease. Monitor your health for fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash, and contact a health care provider if any of those occur. If you become ill, avoid contact with others until you receive health care.

Nationally, most patients in this outbreak have been men who had sex with other men, but health officials warn anyone is at risk if they have close contact with a person who’s infected.

For free and confidential support to find health care resources near you, dial 211 or call toll-free 1-877-947-2211. You can also text your ZIP Code to 898211.

