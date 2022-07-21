Man dies in crash fleeing from Marinette County deputies

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Porterfield man is dead after leading Marinette County deputies, who were asked to check on his welfare, on a chase late Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office was asked to locate Jacob Kaster, 33, and check on his welfare. A deputy spotted Kaster’s vehicle going east on County Road W. When the deputy tried to stop him, Kaster took off at a high rate of speed. Soon after, his vehicle went off the road and crashed into a power pole and trees, starting on fire.

He was declared dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

