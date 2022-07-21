HOT WITH RISING HUMIDITY FRIDAY

Given the slight dip in humidity this evening, temperatures will be seasonable overnight with lows near 60 degrees. We’ll see mainly clear skies early, but clouds will increase after midnight. We could begin Friday with some daybreak rain north of Green Bay. We should be dry and mostly sunny for the afternoon.

It’s going to be a hot day with rising humidity. Look for highs in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees. While a late-day shower is also possible, any late rain Friday will be isolated. You can expect a breezy day with southwesterly winds gusting to 30 mph.

Our Saturday severe weather outlook is now in the MODERATE category. If confidence continues to build on the risk of strong or severe thunderstorms, Saturday will likely become a First Alert Weather Day. As it stands now, a cluster or several clusters of storms look on track to arrive late Saturday with a cold front. It will be hot and very muggy ahead of those storms with a heat index of 95°+. Storms would be capable of producing locally heavy rain, large hail, and damaging winds given the environment. Stay tuned!

After the strong storm threat ends Saturday night, a few spotty showers could linger into Sunday. Humidity will drop through the day and it will be noticeably more comfortable to begin the new work week. Highs Monday will be around 80° with low humidity.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: WSW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: W/S 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: A clear evening, more clouds late. Daybreak showers NORTH. Seasonable. LOW: 61

FRIDAY: More sun than clouds. Hot and breezy with rising humidity. HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Hot and muggy with increasing clouds. Scattered strong thunderstorms late. HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy at times with lower humidity. Stray shower? HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable with low humidity. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Comfortable and slightly warmer. Storms at night. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms... especially SOUTH. Humid, but slightly cooler. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds with lower humidity. A stray shower? HIGH: 79

