HOT FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS

Mostly sunny skies and very warm temperatures can be expected this afternoon. Highs for most will top out in the middle to upper 80s off of breezy west winds that could gust up to 25 mph this afternoon. Winds will relax a bit overnight, but breezy conditions will return tomorrow.

Heat and humidity are on for the next several days. Inland high temperatures tomorrow and Saturday will be near 90 degrees. A few passing showers or thundershowers are possible tomorrow morning, but the “main show” of stormy weather is expected to arrive late Saturday. Some of these storms may be strong with heavy downpours, high winds and hail. Our Saturday severe weather outlook is now in the MODERATE category. If confidence continues to build on the risk of heavy or severe thunderstorms, Saturday will probably become a First Alert Weather Day... Stay tuned!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

FRIDAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, not that humid. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: A clear evening. Some clouds late. Wind weakens. LOW: 61

FRIDAY: A passing morning shower, otherwise, partly cloudy. Breezy with rising humidity. HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered strong thunderstorms, especially late. HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Daybreak thunder, then partly cloudy. Breezy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. Less humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. Chance of storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. Another chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 80

