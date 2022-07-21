Advertisement

Green Bay breaks ground on Shipyard District

The first phase begins with floating docks, a kayak launch, splash pads and other amenities
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Years in the planning, dozens of state, county and city leaders were at a groundbreaking Thursday morning in Green Bay’s Shipyard District.

The first phase of the city’s Shipyard project moved forward. The $8.8 million investment by the city will include floating docks, a kayak launch, splash pads and several other amenities.

The area is along Broadway near the Mason Street Bridge overpass.

The city has owned the site for 50 years, but over the last several years both private and public developers have shown interest in building in this area, including two residential apartment buildings that will go up.

“Maybe people didn’t think it was a possibility to develop this highly industrial site, but we see a lot of potential here both here in the immediate Shipyard but also to the south,” Mayor Eric Genrich said.

“We’re already looking towards next year, which will be phase two, which will predominately funded through a $5 million grant from the National Park Service. And that’ll include more of the great lawn, some other amenities, playground equipment,” Alderman Brian Johnson said.

The great lawn will be used to host concerts and festivals. There will also be a dog park.

