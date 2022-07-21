Advertisement

Exercise boosts women’s brain speed, study says

Study: Women's brain speed benefits from even brief spurts of exercise, more so than for men.
Study: Women's brain speed benefits from even brief spurts of exercise, more so than for men.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study focuses on the important of exercise for women’s brain health.

Researchers found the processing speed of female brains benefit from even short spurts of exercise, even more so than for a man.

The study revealed that even just 15 minutes a week of brisk walking or biking can help you think quicker and combat the delay in processing speed that comes with aging.

It also found that cognitive activities such as playing card games and reading are also helpful for processing speed for both men and women.

It was published by the American Academy of Neurology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN graphic)
Driver fleeing traffic stop on Highway 41 drops $80,000 worth of drugs
Generic image of crash scene
One dead, one hospitalized from fiery crash in Door County
A 1968 Ford Mustang seen in this undated photo was stolen during the Iola Car Show and...
Stolen car from Iola Car Show recovered in Green Bay
FILE - Monkeypox
Monkeypox case suspected in Appleton
Christopher Jackson is accused of a sexual assault and using a handgun during the crime
Man wanted for armed sexual assault in Brown County is in custody

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID
Green Bay police investigate a shooting incident on the city's east side
Shots fired, person hurt during Green Bay police incident
Two former Trump staffers are expected to testify at Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing.
Jan. 6 panel probes Trump’s 187 minutes as Capitol attacked
First Alert Weather forecast for Thursday, July 21, 2022
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hotter but less humid
Green Bay police investigate a shooting after responding to a fight on the east side
Green Bay police investigate east-side shots fired, injury