DNR report cites alcohol, speed as factors in Fox River boat crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office released video Thursday of a powerboat colliding with an evening cruise on the Fox River earlier this month. It also released the DNR crash report which identifies Jason Lindemann as the owner and operator of the powerboat and says alcohol and excessive speed were among several factors for the crash, which happened shortly before 10 P.M. on Saturday, July 9.

The video shows the Lindemann’s four-engine powerboat pass in front of the waterway camera and then make a wide arc directly into the path of the On the Loos sternwheel boat. Both boats are rocked by the collision. The sternwheel boat drifts to the left of the camera while the powerboat continues floating to the right.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video showing the collision

Passengers say the operator of the powerboat dimmed the lights while leaving the scene.

The DNR estimates the powerboat was traveling anywhere from 21 to 40 miles per hour when it crashed into the On the Loos, which was traveling under 10 MPH. The crash report says careless/reckless operation, alcohol use, excessive speed, improper lookout, navigation rules violation, and operator inattention were all factors in the crash.

Lindemann appeared in court last week and was released after posting a $10,000 bond. He was not arrested until Tuesday, three days after the crash. The DNR report says he was not given an alcohol test.

The DNR crash report says there were 51 people on the sternwheel boat. Twelve suffered injuries that required treatment beyond first aid. A 48-year-old Oshkosh woman was admitted to the hospital for a back injury. Most of the other injuries were sprains and strains of the back, legs, neck or shoulder.

Through the DNR report, we learn for the first time a passenger on Lindemann’s boat received medical treatment. A 57-year-old man suffered a back injury and cuts to the face.

