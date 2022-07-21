Deputies want to identify suspects in gun incident at Neenah gentleman’s club

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Winnebago County deputies are asking the public for help to identify five men involved in a disturbance at a Neenah-area gentleman’s club that involved weapons.

A caller to the sheriff’s office on July 10 reported a number of people came into the Peppermint Hippo with semi-automatic handguns. A witness said there was a large group of people in the after-hours portion of the club who got into an argument and guns were displayed. The group then got into a vehicle and left. No shots were fired.

Deputies say surveillance video indicates at least four men involved in the disturbance were probably armed.

They drove off in a 2017 or newer black or dark blue Chevy Equinox. It appears to have an out-of-state license plate, possibly from Illinois. The car was last seen going south on Green Valley Rd.

Anyone who can help identify the car or the men involved, or has any information that can help the investigation, is asked to call Detective Woldt at (920) 236-7368.

