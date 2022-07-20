Waupun man gets 20-year sentence for killing 75-year-old grandmother

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 33-year-old Waupun man will spend more than 13 years in prison for the death of his 75-year-old grandmother.

Gregory Spittel was sentenced Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison and 7 1/2 years of extended supervision. Prosecutors had asked for the maximum 20 years in prison followed by 13 years of supervision.

District Attorney Eric Toney said the victim was found in a pool of blood at Spittel’s home in Waupun on Aug. 24, 2019. A jury found Spittel guilty of Second Degree Reckless Homicide, Battery or Threat to Law Enforcement, Resisting an Officer, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Toney wrote in a statement, “This is a devastating example of how drugs and alcohol destroy lives. The series of drug and alcohol fueled choices the defendant made led to him beating his grandmother to death in a drunken rage and leaving her to die in a pool of her blood for hours in his own basement. We continue to keep the family in our thoughts and prayers as they continue to mourn this immeasurable loss.”

