Stolen car from Iola Car Show recovered in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A car that was stolen during the Iola Car Show earlier this month has been recovered in Green Bay.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says a black 1968 Ford Mustang with white C-stripes was purchased at the show. The theft was reported on Saturday, July 9.

On Monday, July 18, a business owner in Green Bay reported the vehicle near his property. A check of the vehicle identification number confirmed it was the Mustang stolen nine days earlier.

The car was brought back to Waupaca County and stored in evidence.

The theft is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office says they’re analyzing video of a man removing the car’s battery.

The sheriff’s office credits the assistance of the Iola and Green Bay police departments and Iola Car Show personnel, and the Waupaca Mobil Truck Stop for transporting the car back to Waupaca County.

