Advertisement

Stolen car from Iola Car Show recovered in Green Bay

A 1968 Ford Mustang was stolen during the Iola Car Show and recovered in Green Bay
A 1968 Ford Mustang was stolen during the Iola Car Show and recovered in Green Bay(Waupaca County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A car that was stolen during the Iola Car Show earlier this month has been recovered in Green Bay.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says a black 1968 Ford Mustang with white C-stripes was purchased at the show. The theft was reported on Saturday, July 9.

On Monday, July 18, a business owner in Green Bay reported the vehicle near his property. A check of the vehicle identification number confirmed it was the Mustang stolen nine days earlier.

The car was brought back to Waupaca County and stored in evidence.

The theft is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office says they’re analyzing video of a man removing the car’s battery.

The sheriff’s office credits the assistance of the Iola and Green Bay police departments and Iola Car Show personnel, and the Waupaca Mobil Truck Stop for transporting the car back to Waupaca County.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Hohn is accused of eluding officers OWI, hit-and-run leaving a drinking party in Waupaca...
Waupaca County man charged after fleeing underage drinking party, striking deputy’s squad
Fire engulfs a barn in Lawrence. July 18, 2022
Crews battle Lawrence fire in muggy conditions
An exhibition match of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City is taking place at Lambeau Field on...
Preparations are underway at Lambeau Field for Saturday’s historic soccer match
Adrian Irby. Photo: Fond du Lac County Jail
Fond du Lac meth dealer re-sentenced to less time in prison
Change of plea hearing scheduled in ex-car salesman’s federal fraud case

Latest News

Generic image of crash scene
One dead, one hospitalized from fiery crash in Door County
Neenah School Board approves selling Shattuck Middle School to developer
Christopher Charles Jackson
Man wanted for armed sexual assault captured
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Milwaukee man drowns in Marion Mill Pond