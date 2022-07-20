A SHORT BREAK FROM HEAT & HUMIDITY TODAY

A cold front continues to move to our east this afternoon, but low pressure still remains to our north bringing intervals of clouds but still some decent sunshine peaking through. Behind the front, breezy winds out of the West will gust up to 35 miles per hour keeping us cool this afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly cooler than the past few days with most of us making it into the lower 80s today. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out for the rest of the day.

Today is the only break we really get from the heat.. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to about 90 degrees tomorrow through Saturday. While Thursday and Friday look mostly sunny to partly cloudy, we’re keeping an eye on chances of thunderstorms on Saturday. A cold front moving through the area Saturday could trigger clusters of storms. The timing is still uncertain, but it definitely bears watching if you had plans to attend the “friendly” soccer game between Manchester City and Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field.

Humidity looks to finally drop a bit Sunday night and into Monday, but it will not go away completely. Temperatures to start the next work week will likely be in the lower 80s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: W 10-25 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

THURSDAY: W 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Sun & clouds. Breezy. Not as hot or humid. Isolated showers and storms. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Clearing out. Still humid. LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Heat & humidity build. HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Breezy. HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: An early shower, then partly cloudy. Less humid late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 82

