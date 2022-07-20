Advertisement

Packers sign second round pick Watson

Christian Watson at Packers rookie camp.
Christian Watson at Packers rookie camp.(WBAY)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have signed the last player from their draft class with rookies set to report to training camp on Friday.

Second round pick Christian Watson signing his rookie contract, the team announced on Wednesday. The Packers do no release details of the deal, but Cover 2 contributor Bill Huber was reporting earlier this week the hold up was over guaranteeing the final year of Watson’s deal.

All players must be signed to their contracts, tags, or tenders before the start of training camp in order to participate. Rookies, like Watson, are eligible to be on the field during offseason workouts, OTAs, and minicamp while their contracts are being worked out. Especially when it comes to the structure of how that player gets paid.

Watson was one of three wide receivers picked in this past year’s draft as Green Bay looks to fill the void left at the position after trading Davante Adams to Las Vegas.

