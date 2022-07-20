One dead, one hospitalized from fiery crash in Door County

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is dead and another is in a Green Bay hospital following a fiery crash in Door County’s town of Egg Harbor.

The crash was reported just before 9 o’clock Tuesday night. A deputy found a pickup truck already engulfed on Heritage Lake Road near County Highway E.

One person was lying outside the truck. The deputy began rendering aid when there was a series of small explosions, so the deputy moved the victim away from the burning truck.

A second person was found dead inside the truck once the fire was extinguished.

The surviving victim was flown to a hospital by helicopter.

Their names have not been released so their families can be notified first.

At this time, the Door County Sheriff’s Office says it appears the Dodge pickup truck was going north on Heritage Lake Rd. when the driver lost control. The truck went into the west ditch and hit a large tree and a utility pole. Investigators believe speed and alcohol were both contributing factors.

The Wisconsin State Patrol’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting with the investigation.

