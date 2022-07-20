NOT QUITE AS HOT... NOT QUITE AS HUMID TODAY

A cool front has just passed through eastern Wisconsin. The breezy west wind behind this front will give us some minor heat relief today. While it’s still going to be a bit humid, our high temperatures will drop back into the lower 80s.

As low pressure swirls nearby over Lake Superior, we’ll see intervals of sun and clouds. Isolated to spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible today. Any rainfall today will NOT be widespread and probably do little to improve dry conditions across portions of northeast Wisconsin. Any stray showers and storms will be wrapping up this evening.

Guess what? The heat and humidity will build again over the next few days. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to about 90 degrees tomorrow through Saturday. While Thursday and Friday look sunny to partly cloudy, we’re keeping an eye on chances of thunderstorms on Saturday. We may have stormy skies over Lambeau Field Saturday night, as fans try to enjoy the “friendly” soccer game between Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

If you’re looking for a more significant drop in the humidity, you may be luck early next week. Hopefully dew points will fall back into the 50s Sunday night and Monday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: SW/W 10-25 KTS... WAVES 3-6′

THURSDAY: W 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Not as hot. Not as humid. Isolated showers and storms. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Stray storms end early. Turning clear. Still humid. LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Heat builds again. Humid too. HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid. Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: An early shower, then partly cloudy. Less humid late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of storms at NIGHT. HIGH: 82

