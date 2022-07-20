Neenah School Board approves selling Shattuck Middle School to developer

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah School Board voted 7-1 Tuesday night to sell the current Shattuck Middle School and most of the property to a developer.

NorthPointe Development says it wants to preserve the school’s historical significance as it renovates it into about 100 apartments. NorthPointe also plans to build a mix of single-family homes, duplexes and townhomes on the property, along with a pond, playground, and 3 acres of greenspace. Details are still being worked out with the city.

The building was on the market for 18 months. NorthPointe Development put in the only bid. The district was offered $500,000. Neenah schools will retain the tennis courts and an attached parking lot.

Shattuck Middle School is closing next spring when students will move into the newly-constructed high school building and 5th through 8th grades move into the old high school. The school was built in 1928 and has been renovated at least three times since then. It was converted from the city’s high school to a middle school in 1972.

