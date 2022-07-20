Milwaukee man drowns in Marion Mill Pond

MARION, Wis. (WBAY) - A Milwaukee man drowned in the Marion Mill Pond at Lions Point Park Tuesday afternoon.

The Marion Police Department says the 59-year-old, who was not named, went to retrieve a swimming tube for his grandchildren. He waded into the water over his head.

His wife went in to try to rescue him but was unsuccessful.

Marion police and fire departments, Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the Clintonville Fire Department and Clintonville Area Ambulance Service all responded to the 911 call at 3:05 P.M.

The Shawano County Dive Team was called in to assist.

The victim was found under the water at 4:55 P.M. He’ll be identified after there’s been time to notify his family.

Witnesses said the victim couldn’t swim.

