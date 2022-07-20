Advertisement

Man wanted for armed sexual assault captured

Christopher Charles Jackson
Christopher Charles Jackson(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted for a violent sexual assault in Brown County is in custody.

A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Charles Jackson, 35, almost two months ago. Police said he used a handgun in the crime, and they considered Jackson armed and dangerous.

Jackson was charged on June 1 in Brown County court with four counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault-Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, False Imprisonment, Aggravated Battery, and Battery. Online court records listed Jackson’s address in Kenosha.

Details on his arrest aren’t immediately available.

