Advertisement

Man accused of hiding girlfriend’s body behind bed, police say

Whitney Filion was charged with abuse of a corpse.
Whitney Filion was charged with abuse of a corpse.(Boyd County Detention Center)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man in Kentucky is facing charges after being accused of intentionally hiding his girlfriend’s body behind a bed, police said.

According to WSAZ, the criminal complaint states a corpse was found in Whitney Filion’s home tucked away behind a bed and a wall.

Officers reported the body appeared to have been there for an extended period of time and Filion was still living inside the home.

Ashland Police said Filion knew the victim was deceased and intentionally did not call emergency crews for assistance and hid the corpse from other people in the home with blankets.

“The corpse was placed in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities,” the criminal complaint states.

According to the coroner, there were no signs of trauma to the woman’s body. Officials do not believe it was a homicide and are waiting for the results of toxicology tests.

Filion was charged with abuse of a corpse.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Hohn is accused of eluding officers OWI, hit-and-run leaving a drinking party in Waupaca...
Waupaca County man charged after fleeing underage drinking party, striking deputy’s squad
Fire engulfs a barn in Lawrence. July 18, 2022
Crews battle Lawrence fire in muggy conditions
Adrian Irby. Photo: Fond du Lac County Jail
Fond du Lac meth dealer re-sentenced to less time in prison
An exhibition match of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City is taking place at Lambeau Field on...
Preparations are underway at Lambeau Field for Saturday’s historic soccer match
Change of plea hearing scheduled in ex-car salesman’s federal fraud case

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (at lectern) and Attorney General Josh Kaul announce a lawsuit over...
Wisconsin sues 18 companies over PFAS contamination
Former President Donald Trump, center, waves as he arrives for the funeral for his ex-wife...
Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump’s funeral in NYC
FILE PHOTO - A woman accused of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson as a romantic...
Woman pleads not guilty in Texas killing of pro cyclist