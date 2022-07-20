Kewaunee County Board votes to replace oldest, smallest county jail in the state

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - The oldest, smallest county jail in the state is about to be replaced. Tuesday night, the Kewaunee County Board approved a $25.6 million project allowing construction of a new, larger facility after a debate among county supervisors on the issue going back more than 20 years.

After a decisive 19-1 vote, Kewaunee County is pushing ahead on plans to build a new jail.

While the price tag is more than $25 million, only $21 million will be debt, according to the county administrator.

“With the project, this $21 million debt issue, for a home that is assessed at $200,000 in Kewaunee County, the increased cost will be less than $40,” County Administrator Scott Feldt said.

The 40,000-square-foot jail will have 52 beds with the ability to expand up to 85 beds.

The building will also house the 911 center.

Sheriff Matt Joski said he’s been working to build support for the project, which he knows has been controversial with some residents.

“This was a struggle,” Joski said. “For the last seven years we’ve been working on this, starting with my staff all the way to working with county board members, members of the community. So this is what it looks like when you all come together and, as the county board chair said, not everybody got what they wanted; there was compromise from every angle.”

The existing jail was built in 1958 and lacks modern security upgrades.

“I think the biggest reason why it’s controversial is because of the price. This is the largest project that Kewaunee County has ever done,” said Feldt.

The county will start to take bids on the project in the spring of next year, with construction starting in the fall.

