Kaukauna approves changes to Lawe Street apartment project

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Common Council unanimously approved changes to the Dreamville Kaukauna development planned for 222 Lawe St.

The downtown development was initially going to be a hotel and apartments, but the project changed direction due to current supply issues, the city said. The project approved by the council will have a total of 180 market-rate apartments in two five-story buildings.

Developer Dreamville Kaukauna LLC says the apartments will range from studios to 3-bedroom units, featuring wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and balconies. There will be underground parking and on-site surface parking.

“To see a lot that has been vacant for the last 20 years turn into a great development is an exciting thing for the City of Kaukauna,” Mayor Tony Pentermen wrote in a statement.

The city and developer expect them to be some of the most environmentally-friendly buildings in the state and in the top 1% of environmentally-friendly, multi-family buildings in the U.S.

The city plan commission expects to see a final site plan for approval next month. Kaukauna Director of Planning & Community Development Joe Stephenson said the project will change the city’s skyline and also its “commercial core.”

“180 market rate apartment units, right in the heart of Kaukauna, will have a tremendously positive impact on all our local businesses and help to breathe new life into the City’s Uptown and Downtown districts,” Stephenson wrote.

Kaukauna leaders are still hoping for a hotel development in the city’s near future. A market study showed such a project would be a better fit along the Interstate 41 corridor.

