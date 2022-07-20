Advertisement

Kaukauna approves changes to Lawe Street apartment project

Artist concept of Dreamville Kaukauna Apartments to be developed at 222 Lawe St.
Artist concept of Dreamville Kaukauna Apartments to be developed at 222 Lawe St.(via City of Kaukauna)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Common Council unanimously approved changes to the Dreamville Kaukauna development planned for 222 Lawe St.

The downtown development was initially going to be a hotel and apartments, but the project changed direction due to current supply issues, the city said. The project approved by the council will have a total of 180 market-rate apartments in two five-story buildings.

Developer Dreamville Kaukauna LLC says the apartments will range from studios to 3-bedroom units, featuring wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and balconies. There will be underground parking and on-site surface parking.

“To see a lot that has been vacant for the last 20 years turn into a great development is an exciting thing for the City of Kaukauna,” Mayor Tony Pentermen wrote in a statement.

The city and developer expect them to be some of the most environmentally-friendly buildings in the state and in the top 1% of environmentally-friendly, multi-family buildings in the U.S.

The city plan commission expects to see a final site plan for approval next month. Kaukauna Director of Planning & Community Development Joe Stephenson said the project will change the city’s skyline and also its “commercial core.”

“180 market rate apartment units, right in the heart of Kaukauna, will have a tremendously positive impact on all our local businesses and help to breathe new life into the City’s Uptown and Downtown districts,” Stephenson wrote.

Kaukauna leaders are still hoping for a hotel development in the city’s near future. A market study showed such a project would be a better fit along the Interstate 41 corridor.

