Advertisement

Marquette poll: Confidence in Supreme Court falling in court of public opinion

Poll director Charles Franklin talks about the national Marquette University Law School Poll's findings
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A new, national survey by Marquette Law School Poll says more than 3 in 5 Americans disapprove of how the U.S. Supreme Court is doing its job. The high court has a 38% approval rating and a 61% disapproval rating. Compare that to 44% approve/55% disapprove in May, or a 60% approve/39% disapprove in July of last year.

The poll numbers show how partisan people are in their view of the court. While Republican approval sits at 67 percent, Democrat approval plunged from 52 percent in March to just 15 percent in July. Support from independents also fell, from 51 to 39 percent. (There was also a strong political divide when respondents were asked about Second Amendment rights: 95% of Republicans support the right to carry a gun outside the home, 82% of Democrats do not.)

The falling opinion of the court comes after a number of conservative-leaning rulings, including expanding gun rights outside the home, permitting public funding for children to attend religious schools, and, the most controversial, overturning Roe v. Wade.

“The drop has mostly come recently,” poll director Charles Franklin affirmed. “In March approval was still at 54 percent. Then after the leaked opinion it fell to 44 percent before now slipping to 38, so it’s been a pretty sustained slide -- but it’s particularly striking when you look at where the court was just one year ago.”

The Marquette poll found opinions that favored or opposed overturning Roe changed very little over the last 3 years regardless of political affiliation. So what was it that changed public opinion about the Supreme Court so much?

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth talked with poll director Charles Franklin about this national poll. Watch the full interview. Details about the poll and how questions were phrased can be found on the Marquette University Law School Poll website.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Hohn is accused of eluding officers OWI, hit-and-run leaving a drinking party in Waupaca...
Waupaca County man charged after fleeing underage drinking party, striking deputy’s squad
Fire engulfs a barn in Lawrence. July 18, 2022
Crews battle Lawrence fire in muggy conditions
Adrian Irby. Photo: Fond du Lac County Jail
Fond du Lac meth dealer re-sentenced to less time in prison
An exhibition match of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City is taking place at Lambeau Field on...
Preparations are underway at Lambeau Field for Saturday’s historic soccer match
Change of plea hearing scheduled in ex-car salesman’s federal fraud case

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, filmmaker Steven Spielberg poses at the...
Spielberg among big donors to Wisconsin governor’s campaign
Wisconsin democrats debate during campaigns for U.S. Senate
Abortion, inflation hot topics at Democratic U.S. Senate primary debate
Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidates debate in Milwaukee, July 17 2022
Top Wisconsin Democrats focus on Sen. Johnson in debate
Republican panel picks Milwaukee for 2024 convention