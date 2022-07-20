I-41 traffic stops become important tool to catch drug traffickers

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two more traffic stops in Fond du Lac County since Sunday led to additional arrests, more illegal drugs, and a couple of guns.

We first reported earlier this month when the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office confiscated a significant amount of drugs -- including more than 1,000 fake oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl -- during three traffic stops ahead of the 4th of July holiday weekend.

It almost sounds like a broken record: A Fond du Lac County deputy stops a car on Interstate 41 for a traffic violation, one of the department’s three K9s is brought to sniff the vehicle and they detect illegal drugs.

That’s what happened on Sunday during a traffic stop near I-41. A K9 indicated drugs in a car. A search of the vehicle turned up nearly 200 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, adderall pills, ecstasy, marijuana, $800 in cash and a revolver.

Four men in the vehicle, from the Milwaukee and Kenosha areas, were arrested.

Then Tuesday night, a sheriff’s deputy was involved in a chase with a suspect who took off from a traffic stop in Winnebago County. The vehicle crashed shortly after it crossed into Dodge County, but not before the driver was seen throwing a bag out of the window of his car. The sheriff’s office recovered the bag, and it contained 2,500 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl as well as a significant amount of cocaine. They also recovered a loaded handgun from the vehicle. The drugs had an estimated street value of about $80,000 (see related story). The driver, from Racine, was also arrested.

While Fond du Lac County seems to be catching a lot of these traffickers lately, it’s really a regional effort to get drugs off the street.

”Our deputies work in concert with a lot of different agencies, including the drug task force team, and they’re keeping each other informed with what’s going on with the drug trade here, and it leads to a lot of situations where we can have vehicles in the area and take these individuals down,” Capt. Bill Tadych of the sheriff’s office said.

For every car the sheriff’s office stops, it knows others may get by. But it’s sending a message that it has the resources to use in its fight against drug trafficking.

