HEAT RETURNS THURSDAY... SLIGHT DIP IN HUMIDITY

Scattered showers, possibly a storm or two, remain possible through around 10 p.m. Later tonight, skies will quickly clear and temperatures will fall into the lower half of the 60s. We’ll begin Thursday mostly sunny and slightly humid. But, the humidity will drop through the day.

While we may get a slight break in the humidity, the heat returns with highs climbing into the upper 80s. A stray afternoon shower could pop up south of Lake Winnebago, but many will stay dry with mostly sunny skies. Friday is likely hotter with highs up to around 90 degrees. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with dry weather expected.

A cold front moves through the area late Saturday and could trigger clusters of storms. The timing is still uncertain, but it definitely bears watching if you had plans to attend the Man City-Bayern Munich friendly at Lambeau Field. Given the heat/humidity and approaching front, those storms could be strong-to-severe.

Humidity looks to finally drop a bit Sunday, and it will turn cooler then as well. Temperatures to start the next work week will be seasonable... with highs in the lower 80s and lows around 60 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: WNW 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: SSW 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then clearing. Still humid. LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, but lower humidity through the day. PM shower SOUTH? HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Rising humidity. HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Hot and muggy. Scattered thunderstorms, especially late... some strong. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: An early shower, then partly cloudy. Less humid late. Cooler. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for late-day storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun with early showers and storms. Warmer and slightly humid. HIGH: 84

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.