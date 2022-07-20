Green Bay Packers announce times for first training camp practices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers announced the starting times for the first three public practices of training camp. All three, on July 27, 28 and 30, start at 10:45 A.M.

Times for the other practices will be announced later.

Packers Training Camp is one of the oldest and greatest off-season traditions in football. This is the 77th year.

Practices will take place at Ray Nitschke Field along Oneida Street, across the street from Lambeau Field. If there’ inclement weather, the practices move inside the Don Hutson Center, away from public eyes.

PUBLIC PRACTICE DATES

July 27 - 10:45 A.M.

July 28 - 10: 45 A.M.

July 30 - 10:45 A.M.

August 1 - To be announced

August 2 - To be announced

August 4 - To be announced

August 5 - Family Night Scrimmage - 7:00 P.M. (gates open at 5:30 P.M.)

August 7 - To be announced

August 8 - To be announced

August 10 - To be announced

August 16 (Joint practice with New Orleans Saints) - To be announced

August 17 (Joint practice with New Orleans Saints) - To be announced

