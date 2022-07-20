Driver fleeing traffic stop on Highway 41 drops $80,000 worth of drugs

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says an estimated $80,000 worth of illegal drugs was found because a driver failed to stop for making an unsafe lane change.

The sheriff’s office says a Winnebago County deputy tried to make a traffic stop on Highway 41 at about 10 P.M. Tuesday but the driver fled into Fond du Lac County. The Winnebago County deputy didn’t give chase but a Fond du Lac County deputy caught up with the vehicle near Townline Rd. When the deputy reported the license plate number, it didn’t match the vehicle.

The suspect sped up, and during a chase deputies saw a white bag thrown out the window.

The chase continued for almost 14 miles. The driver lost control north of Lomira in Dodge County and hit a ditch, disabling the vehicle. The driver stopped on railroad tracks near Quad Graphics and ran away.

A new Fond du Lac County sheriff’s K9, Iro, found a 28-year-old man from Racine hiding in tall grass near the crash scene. The sheriff’s office says he was cooperative when he was taken into custody and checked for injuries from the crash.

Another sheriff’s K9 helped recover the white bag thrown onto Highway 41. Deputies say it contained 5 plastic bags with an estimated 2,500 counterfeit oxycodone pills and 3 bags of cocaine weighing 84 grams (about 3 ounces).

Inside the vehicle, deputies found a loaded handgun and a digital scale.

Police are holding the man on suspicion of 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding an officer, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute (over 50 grams), possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (over 50 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

