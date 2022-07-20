COVID-19 cases back over 1,600; 63,000 hospitalized, 9.6 million vaccine doses given

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin vaccinators have administered 9.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since they became available in December, 2020. These include doses given as first and second shots and boosters to Wisconsinites and out-of-state residents. Current vaccinations are hovering above all-time lows with the coronavirus pandemic in its third year.

That milestone is reached as Wisconsin reports the 7-day average of new cases crossing 1,600 per day (1,608) for the first time in over a month, since June 9. Cases were on a downward trend then.

Thirteen of the 20 counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s wider viewing area in Wisconsin reported new cases in double digits. Six reported single-digit increases. Brown County reported a triple-digit increase of 101 cases.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says testing identified more than 2,000 new cases (2,079). The last time that happened was last week, on July 12, then before that you have to go back to the beginning of June. According to DHS charts, we’ve only crossed that 2,000 threshold 18 times since coming off the omicron surge early in the year.

The positivity rate remains high at 13.9% of all tests confirming a COVID-19 case.

Hospitalizations remain high with another 74 people admitted for COVID-19 care. We’re currently averaging 47 admissions per day over 7 days, based on our calculations. The hospitalization rate is going down, however, as the increase in new cases outpaces the rise in cases that require a hospital bed. Since the pandemic began, more than 63,000 people (63,045) have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, or 4.07% of all known cases; that tally increased by 1,000 in four weeks.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHS) reported 440 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Tuesday, including 52 in intensive care. Of these, 55 patients are in the Northeast health care region, with 5 in ICU. There were 14 in Fox Valley hospitals, with 2 of them in ICU. We’ll get today’s patient numbers later.

Three people were added to the COVID-19 death toll. The DHS says 2 of the deaths were recent, while Winnebago County reported a death that happened more than 30 days ago.

Wednesday the state averaged just 1 recent COVID-19 death per day over the past 7 days, down from an average of 2 a day ago. The last time the 7-day average was this low was on May 22, nearly two months ago.

We wrote about the vaccination milestone at the start of this article. Booster shots currently make up the majority of vaccine doses being administered.

The DHS reports 64.6% of Wisconsin residents age 5 and older received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine -- that’s 3,768,733 people. This includes 61.5% of Wisconsinites who completed their vaccine series -- or 3,585,166 people. The DHS says 35.1% of the population also received a booster dose -- which is 2,044,482 adults and older children.

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 28.6% received vaccine/25.8% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.3% received vaccine/58.9% completed vaccinations/21.5% received booster

18 to 24: 61.0% received vaccine/55.4% completed vaccinations/20.3% received booster

25 to 34: 64.8% received vaccine/60.3% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/26.2% received booster

35 to 44: 69.6% received vaccine/66.2% completed vaccinations/33.8% received booster

45 to 54: 71.9% received vaccine/69.2% completed vaccinations/38.9% received booster

55 to 64: 78.3% received vaccine/75.9% completed vaccinations/50.2% received booster

65 and up: 85.2% received vaccine/82.6% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/68.4% received booster

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.1% 63.6% (+0.1) Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.1% 55.2% Dodge (87,336) 52.8% 50.7% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.2% (+0.1) 75.4% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.4% 51.0% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.1% 53.7% Forest (8,960) 53.3% 50.8% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.8% 55.2% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.8% (+0.1) 51.4% Langlade (19,119) 54.2% 52.1% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.9% 58.8% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.8% 51.6% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.7% (+0.1) 78.4% (+0.1) Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.3% 51.6% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.7% 62.1% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.6% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.3% 60.9% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.8% 53.9% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.6% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.6% 59.9% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 300,094 (63.2%) 288,733 (60.8%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 332,058 (60.4%) 318,856 (58.0%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,768,733 (64.6%) 3,585,166 (61.5%)

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change since last report)

Brown – 75,616 cases (+101) (430 deaths)

Calumet – 12,278 cases (+9) (102 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,322 cases (+41) (92 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 25,887 cases (+29) (296 deaths)

Door – 7,230 cases (+22) (62 deaths)

Florence - 857 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 31,833 cases (+36) (263 deaths)

Forest - 2,666 cases (+6) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 3,076 cases (+43) (41 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,674 cases (+11) (56 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,533 cases (+19) (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,795 cases (+4) (43 deaths)

Langlade - 5,360 cases (+5) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,797 cases (+22) (163 deaths)

Marinette - 10,327 cases (+13) (112 deaths)

Menominee – 1,993 cases (+3) (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,204 cases (+25) (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,769 cases (+15) (98 deaths)

Outagamie – 45,777 cases (+43) (364 deaths)

Shawano – 10,517 cases (+16) (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 31,876 cases (+43) (275 deaths)

Waupaca – 12,169 cases (+16) (200 deaths)

Waushara – 5,370 cases (+10) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 48,111 cases (+52) (343 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Tuesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

