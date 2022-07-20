Citizens’ bravery recognized by Green Bay Metro Fire Department

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay firefighters are shining a light on people in the community who helped them through courageous acts this year. Six people were presented with citizen awards Tuesday night.

One was Nick Janco from Green Bay. He and another recipient of the award found a 15-year-old girl after she fell into a culvert along the Fox River Trail. He climbed down into the mud to get the girl out and give her first aid.

“It’s not something I would ever expect to get. It’s not something you do expect to get. It’s just something as simple as, I should have done the same thing for anyone else. She would have done the same thing for me,” Janco said.

The awards were originally scheduled to be handed out in June, but the bad storm on June 15 pushed the ceremony back.

