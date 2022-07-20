Advertisement

25-year-old teacher arrested on 100 counts of child porn, authorities say

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Peyton Lambertson, 25, was arrested on charges that involved child porn. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana report a schoolteacher has been arrested for child porn.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reports Peyton Lambertson, 25, was arrested on Tuesday on 100 counts of child porn and other charges.

Authorities said Lambertson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with 100 counts of child porn and 100 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Zachary Community School District Supt. Scott Devillier confirmed to WAFB that Lambertson is a teacher in the district.

“We can confirm that he was a teacher in our school district, and we are taking appropriate action,” Devillier said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t release any further immediate information and said the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Hohn is accused of eluding officers OWI, hit-and-run leaving a drinking party in Waupaca...
Waupaca County man charged after fleeing underage drinking party, striking deputy’s squad
Fire engulfs a barn in Lawrence. July 18, 2022
Crews battle Lawrence fire in muggy conditions
Adrian Irby. Photo: Fond du Lac County Jail
Fond du Lac meth dealer re-sentenced to less time in prison
An exhibition match of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City is taking place at Lambeau Field on...
Preparations are underway at Lambeau Field for Saturday’s historic soccer match
Change of plea hearing scheduled in ex-car salesman’s federal fraud case

Latest News

Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Man in Montana hits family with pickup, kills 2 with shotgun
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools looking to fire police chief after shooting
A state lawsuit filed in Dane County names 18 companies the state says should be accountable...
State sues 18 companies over PFAS contamination
Money, drugs and a firearm seized in Fond du Lac County traffic stops
I-41 traffic stops become important tool to catch drug traffickers
Bodycam shows a Fond du Lac County deputy stop to pick up a bag containing drugs that was...
BODYCAM: Deputy recovers bag of drugs thrown on I-41