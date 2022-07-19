Waupaca County man charged after fleeing underage drinking party, striking deputy’s squad

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several teens have been cited and a 21-year-old man arrested when the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office broke up an underage drinking party.

The party was Friday night in the Township of Scandinavia. Car parts still litter a farm field about a mile from where the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office busted up an underage drinking party on Bestul Road. Authorities say 21-year-old Lucas Hohn, who’s now facing felony charges, crashed his car following a short chase as he tried to leave the party.

“The south side of the road was completely blocked by vehicles, so the deputy was on the side of the road. One of the vehicles tried to miss him, but when he swerved around him, ended up striking his squad car and continued on,” said Sgt. John Krueger.

The chase and impact of the crash woke up nearby neighbors. According to Bestul Road resident Karl Wogsland, “Went to bed and heard this roar. Didn’t know what that roar was, kind of sat up. It went bang, like really loud and the lights went out and then a squad car come right behind this bang.”

The sheriff’s office said this all started when they arrived at an abandoned home to break up an underage party following an anonymous tip. Authorities learned an invitation about the party -- shared on Snapchat-- was sent to about 300 people. Not even a hundred teens were at the home when deputies arrived.

“When they approached, they heard windows breaking, lot of people yelling and cars started taking off immediately,” said Sgt. Krueger.

Article continues below the video

Prosecutors say Hohn sped down a road at 100 MPH before long control and hitting a power pole

According to the sheriff’s office, the teens broke into the abandoned home and damaged what was inside. Some tossed old TVs out the window, breaking glass, while others did donuts in a nearby farm field. In all, about 30 teens were caught by authorities.

Sgt. Krueger says, “Some through preliminary breath tests did have alcohol in their system, some did not. The juveniles that did have alcohol in their system, either their parents came and picked them up or we talked with their parents on the phone and got permission from them to let their child go with another person who had not been drinking.”

While Lucas Hohn has been charged and several teens cited for their involvement in this party and damage done at this house, the sheriff’s office says it’s still investigating and more teens could be cited.

Sgt. Krueger adds, “We’re looking at the trespassing factor, we’re looking at the damage to property factor, so there could be more coming after we’re done with the investigation.”

Something the sheriff’s office says could take weeks to complete.

Deputies say word of the party spread on social media

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.