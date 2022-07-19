“There have been deaths”: Authorities warn against cliff diving at Cave Point

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County Emergency Services is reminding people of the risks of cliff jumping after a woman in her 30s suffered lower leg injuries at Cave Point County Park.

The woman jumped off a 20-foot cliff into 6 feet of water at the popular horseshoe area of the park Monday afternoon.

Multiple agencies responded and had to use a fire boat to transport the woman to an ambulance to get treatment at a hospital.

Public safety officials are urging people not to cliff jump, saying this area is extremely dangerous with its swift currents, large waves, and shallow waters.

“There have been deaths there over the years, and it does happen. It is not like swimming in a pool. It’s not even like swimming in an inland lake. Lake Michigan is very dangerous and needs to always be respected, and there are no lifeguards that work in that area,” Aaron LeClair, director of Door County Emergency Services, said.

LeClair said his agency responds to six or seven injury and distress calls at the park each year. Strong currents and high waves can trap people in the horseshoe.

“It is extremely dangerous due to the shallow water. The high wave action is normally typical. That’s why a lot of people go there to visit is to see the waves crashing into the rocks. That kind of creates a washout along the edge of the rocks,” he said.

Additional signage has been put up over the years warning visitors about the risks. LeClair encourages visitors to choose safer options to enjoy the park’s beauty.

A woman broke her ankle cliff diving over the weekend

