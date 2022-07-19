Advertisement

Spielberg among big donors to Wisconsin governor’s campaign

Gov. Tony Evers, June 25 2022
Gov. Tony Evers, June 25 2022
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A tally shows filmmaker Steven Spielberg, the most commercially successful director of all time, donated $20,000 to Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ campaign.

Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, were among 31 people who gave Evers the maximum $20,000. That’s according to information released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

Those 31 top donors gave Evers a total of $620,000. Of the $10.1 million Evers raised over the first half of the year, about $4.3 million came in cash and in-kind donations from the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

The Aug. 9 Republican primary will determine who Evers faces in November.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident at Chase Bank in Appleton
Appleton Police investigating incident at Chase bank on Northland
Cave Point. File.
Person hurt jumping off cliff at Cave Point
Change of plea hearing scheduled in ex-car salesman’s federal fraud case
Fire engulfs a barn in Lawrence. July 18, 2022
Crews battle Lawrence fire in muggy conditions
Fox Crossing theft suspect, July 17 2022
Fox Crossing Police searching for theft suspect

Latest News

Wisconsin democrats debate during campaigns for U.S. Senate
Abortion, inflation hot topics at Democratic U.S. Senate primary debate
Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidates debate in Milwaukee, July 17 2022
Top Wisconsin Democrats focus on Sen. Johnson in debate
Republican panel picks Milwaukee for 2024 convention
South Dakota has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation. Some lawmakers think...
Special session on abortion "highly unlikely"