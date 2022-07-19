SLIGHTLY COOLER... STILL HUMID ON WEDNESDAY

While a few passing showers will continue this evening... most will stay dry. Later tonight, after 9 p.m. scattered storms should track across northern areas. While the risk for severe weather is LOW, some stronger storms are possible through around midnight. Given the high humidity continuing, lows tonight should range from the upper 60s into the lower 70s.

A little rain may be present north of Green Bay early Wednesday and by the afternoon pop-up showers and storms are possible anywhere in Northeast Wisconsin. Highs in the low 80s are more likely and it will still be a bit on the humid side. Breezy winds from the west could gust up to 25 mph.

Rain chances are pretty low both Thursday and Friday... but the heat returns with highs near 90 degrees. The humidity will continue as well. Some overnight rain is possible late Friday with a better rain/storm chance developing along a cold front Saturday afternoon. Of course, there is that big soccer match at Lambeau Field Saturday evening... if you plan to attend you’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast. There is a lot of time to watch things evolve leading up to the weekend. By next week, you can expect the heat and humidity to drop.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

THURSDAY: W 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms... mainly NORTH. Variable clouds. Warm and muggy. LOW: 72

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. A chance of PM rain or thundershowers. Not as hot, but still humid and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & hotter. A stray PM storm? HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. Storms late. HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Staying warm & humid. Sun & clouds with scattered thunderstorms possible. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: An early shower, then partly cloudy. Cooler with dropping humidity. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Seasonable with low humidity and a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty PM storms. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.