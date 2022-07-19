Advertisement

NASCAR replaces Road America with Chicago street race

Tyler Reddick reacts after winning the Kwik Trip 250 after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
Tyler Reddick reacts after winning the Kwik Trip 250 after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jay Cohen
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - NASCAR has added its first street course to the Cup schedule with a planned 2023 race through downtown Chicago.

The Cup Series will race against the backdrop of Lake Michigan and Grant Park next July 2 in the debut race of a three-year deal with the city of Chicago.

The new venue will replace Road America in Wisconsin on next year’s schedule.

The Chicago race will be paired with an IMSA sports car race the day before, as well as music and entertainment options located along the 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course.

